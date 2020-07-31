App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2020 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sun Pharma share price hits 52-week high post June quarter earnings

Net profit before one-time loss stood at Rs 1,449.4 crore, which grew by 4.5 percent on year-on-year basis.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price touched 52-week high of Rs 537.40, rising 5 percent intraday on July 31 after the company declared its June quarter earnings.

The company reported net loss at Rs 1,655.60 crore in quarter ended June due to exceptional loss, but operating performance beat analysts' expectations.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,387.5 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Revenue from operations for Q1FY21 came in at 7,585.25 crore, declining 9.4 percent compared to Rs 8,374.4 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, Sun Pharma said in its BSE filing.

At operating level, its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 7.6 percent YoY to Rs 1,843.6 crore and margin expanded 50bps to 24.3 percent in June quarter compared to year-ago period.

At 15:18 hrs Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was quoting at Rs 537.40, up Rs 27.45, or 5.38 percent on the BSE.
tags #Buzzing Stocks #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

