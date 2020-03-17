Sun Pharma share price gains 7% on buyback approval

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price rose over 7 percent intraday on March 17 after the company board approved buyback of its equity shares.

The company board has approved the buyback of its equity shares from the open market at a maximum price of Rs 425 per share for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 1700 crore.

The maximum number of equity shares to be bought back under the buyback would be 4,00,00,000 equity shares which represent 1.67% of the total number of equity shares of the company.

At 13:47 hrs Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was quoting at Rs 382.15, up Rs 13.35, or 3.62 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 484.10 and 52-week low Rs 336.55 on 01 April 2019 and 13 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.5 percent below its 52-week high and 12.91 percent above its 52-week low.