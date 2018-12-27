Sun Pharma jumps over 2% as its unit gets relief in US patent infringement case

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose over 2 percent intraday on December 27 after its unit DUSA Pharmaceuticals got injunctive relief in a US patent infringement case.

The stock gained as much as 2.4 percent, quoting at Rs 424 on the BSE.

A US district court prohibited Biofrontera and other defendants from using DUSA's confidential and proprietary trade secret information.

In the lawsuit, DUSA alleged infringement of its photodynamic therapy patent.

At 0924 hours, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was quoting at Rs 421.25, up 1.75 percent.