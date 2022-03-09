English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Sun Pharma jumps as American unit acquires Galderma companies in US, Japan, Canada

    The subsidiary has completed the acquisition by making a payment of $99.279 million after taking into account working capital adjustments

    Moneycontrol News
    March 09, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST
    US subsidiary acquired subsidiary companies of Galderma in the US, Japan and Canada.

    US subsidiary acquired subsidiary companies of Galderma in the US, Japan and Canada.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price jumped over three percent in the morning session on March 9 after the firm said a step-down US subsidiary has acquired companies of Galderma in the US, Japan and Canada.

    "Taro Pharmaceuticals USA, one of the wholly owned subsidiaries of our Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of Galderma Holdings Inc (incorporated in Delaware); Proactiv YK (incorporated in Japan); The Proactiv Company Corporation (incorporated in Canada); and other assets of The Proactiv Company Sari, used in the business of developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing products sold under the Proactiv, Restorative Elements and In Defense of Skin brands (the "Alchemee Business")," Sun Pharmaceutical said in an exchange filing.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    "The subsidiary has completed the acquisition by making a payment of $99.279 million after taking into account working capital adjustments," the company added.

    At 10:21 hours, the stock was trading at Rs 878.90, up Rs 23.85 or 2.8 percent on NSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 885.80 and an intraday low of Rs 860.20.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Sun pharma
    first published: Mar 9, 2022 10:57 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.