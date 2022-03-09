Sun Pharma jumps as American unit acquires Galderma companies in US, Japan, Canada

US subsidiary acquired subsidiary companies of Galderma in the US, Japan and Canada.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price jumped over three percent in the morning session on March 9 after the firm said a step-down US subsidiary has acquired companies of Galderma in the US, Japan and Canada.

"Taro Pharmaceuticals USA, one of the wholly owned subsidiaries of our Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of Galderma Holdings Inc (incorporated in Delaware); Proactiv YK (incorporated in Japan); The Proactiv Company Corporation (incorporated in Canada); and other assets of The Proactiv Company Sari, used in the business of developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing products sold under the Proactiv, Restorative Elements and In Defense of Skin brands (the "Alchemee Business")," Sun Pharmaceutical said in an exchange filing.

"The subsidiary has completed the acquisition by making a payment of $99.279 million after taking into account working capital adjustments," the company added.

At 10:21 hours, the stock was trading at Rs 878.90, up Rs 23.85 or 2.8 percent on NSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 885.80 and an intraday low of Rs 860.20.