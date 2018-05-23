Sun Pharma gains 1% as US FDA gives nod to prostate cancer drug

Sun Pharma – Taro acquisition | Year: September 2010 | Deal size: USD 273 million Objective: To strengthen US portfolio and bet on turnaround of business. Result: Taro has been one of Sun’s most lucrative acquisitions, with payback within 3 years and return-of-capital of 641 percent. The acquisition strengthened Sun Pharma’s presence in the US.

Sun Pharmaceutical’s shares rose over a percent in the morning trade on Wednesday as investors cheered a product approval by the US drug regulator.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a drug named YONSA, a novel formulation in combination with methylprednisolone, for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

YONSA in combination with methylprednisolone was filed as a New Drug Application (NDA) under the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway and will be promoted as a branded product in the US, the company said in filing to the exchanges.

“We are pleased to add YONSA® to our growing oncology portfolio and continue to deliver on Sun Pharma’s commitment for enhanced patient access to innovative cancer therapies,” said Abhay Gandhi, CEO - North America, Sun Pharma.

The stock has lost around 11 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it has managed to fall 2 percent. At 09:30 hrs Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was quoting at Rs 457.30, up Rs 4.30, or 0.95 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 459.00 and an intraday low of Rs 452.40.