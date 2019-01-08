App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 10:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sun Pharma gain 2% as CLSA maintains buy; upgrades Aurobindo Pharma

CLSA like Torrent Pharma for its strong positioning in the chronic space in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Aurobindo Pharma and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gained more than 2 percent intraday Tuesday after brokerage house CLSA has upgraded Aurobindo Pharma to outperform, while maintained buy on Sun Pharma.

CLSA has upgraded Aurobindo Pharma to outperform from underperform, while cut price target to Rs 820 from Rs 840.

Brokerage house maintained buy on Sun Pharma, and cut target to Rs 560 from Rs 700.

CLSA expect Indian pharma sector to build on the earnings growth revival in 2018-19, while challenges to drive further consolidation in the US.

It like Torrent Pharma for its strong positioning in the chronic space in India.

At 09:45 hrs Aurobindo Pharma was quoting at Rs 737, up Rs 13.40, or 1.85 percent and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was quoting at Rs 437.55, up Rs 7.50, or 1.74 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 10:01 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.