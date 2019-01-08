Sun Pharma gain 2% as CLSA maintains buy; upgrades Aurobindo Pharma

Share price of Aurobindo Pharma and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gained more than 2 percent intraday Tuesday after brokerage house CLSA has upgraded Aurobindo Pharma to outperform, while maintained buy on Sun Pharma.

CLSA has upgraded Aurobindo Pharma to outperform from underperform, while cut price target to Rs 820 from Rs 840.

Brokerage house maintained buy on Sun Pharma, and cut target to Rs 560 from Rs 700.

CLSA expect Indian pharma sector to build on the earnings growth revival in 2018-19, while challenges to drive further consolidation in the US.

It like Torrent Pharma for its strong positioning in the chronic space in India.

At 09:45 hrs Aurobindo Pharma was quoting at Rs 737, up Rs 13.40, or 1.85 percent and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was quoting at Rs 437.55, up Rs 7.50, or 1.74 percent on the BSE.