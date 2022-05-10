English
    Sun Pharma falls after plant gets 10 observations from US

    The company is preparing a response to the observations which will be submitted within 15 business days.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 10, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST
    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price fell over four percent on May 10 after the company received 10 observations for its Halol plant from United States Food and Drug Administration.

    The company is preparing a response to the observations, which will be submitted to the US FDA within 15 business days.

    At 11:46 hrs Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was quoting at Rs 857.95, down Rs 27.40 or 3.09 percent on the BSE.

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 966.90 and a 52-week low of Rs 652.75 on 29 April 2022 and 18 June 2021 respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 11.27 percent below its 52-week high and 31.44 percent above its 52-week low.



