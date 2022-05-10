Sun Pharma falls after plant gets 10 observations from US

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price fell over four percent on May 10 after the company received 10 observations for its Halol plant from United States Food and Drug Administration.

The company is preparing a response to the observations, which will be submitted to the US FDA within 15 business days.

At 11:46 hrs Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was quoting at Rs 857.95, down Rs 27.40 or 3.09 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 966.90 and a 52-week low of Rs 652.75 on 29 April 2022 and 18 June 2021 respectively.

