Sun Pharma declines 5% after SEBI orders forensic audit

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries declined 5 percent intraday on September 4 after SEBI ordered a forensic audit against the company.

"SEBI has ordered a forensic audit to confirm the findings of its initial inquiry," a senior SEBI official told Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity.

The development was confirmed by another person privy to the proceedings.

SEBI has kept a close eye on Sun Pharma's books after a whistle-blower raised some red flags against the company in its complaint to the regulator.