Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sun Pharma declines 5% after SEBI orders forensic audit

SEBI has been poring over Sun Pharma's books of accounts to look into red flags raised by the whistle-blower in his complaint.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries declined 5 percent intraday on September 4 after SEBI ordered a forensic audit against the company.

"SEBI has ordered a forensic audit to confirm the findings of its initial inquiry," a senior SEBI official told Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity.

Also Read - SEBI orders forensic audit against Sun Pharma based on whistle-blower complaint: Sources

Close

The development was confirmed by another person privy to the proceedings.

related news

SEBI has kept a close eye on Sun Pharma's books after a whistle-blower raised some red flags against the company in its complaint to the regulator.

At 1000 hrs, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was quoting at Rs 424.65, down Rs 14.80, or 3.37 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Sep 4, 2019 10:12 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

