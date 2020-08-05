172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sun-pharma-advanced-share-price-jumps-8-after-q1-profit-rises-to-rs-56-crore-5647981.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2020 10:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sun Pharma Advanced share price jumps 8% after Q1 profit rises to Rs 56 crore

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter under review came in at Rs 185.45 crore, a growth of 970.73 percent YoY from Rs 17.32 crore reported in Q1FY20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) share price jumped over 8 percent intraday on August 5, a day after the company declared its June quarter results.

The company reported net profit in Q1 FY21 at Rs 56.69 crore as against a loss of Rs 94.19 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its EBITDA stood at Rs 60.78 crore, as against EBITDA of Rs 95.02 crore posted in Q1 FY20 which was negative. The company's EBITDA margin stood at 32.77 percent, surging 581.38 percent YoY.

The stock price jumped over 40 percent in the last three months and was trading at Rs 189.55, up Rs 14.90, or 8.53 percent at 10:21 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 199.95 and an intraday low of Rs 187.40.

The scrip was trading with volumes of 300,735 shares, compared to its five day average of 194,297 shares, an increase of 54.78 percent.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum with price above short, medium and long term moving averages. It has a low debt with book value per share improving for the last two years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Aug 5, 2020 10:38 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company

