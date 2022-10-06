SCIL: This MNC-backed agrochemical player has huge growth potential

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights -Robust product pipeline -Company expanding manufacturing presence -Strong potential to ramp up exports -Valuations at premium but justified Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd (SCIL; CMP: Rs 510; Market cap: Rs 25,456 crore) is poised to deliver industry-leading performance. In the domestic market (accounting for about 70 percent of the revenues), SCIL is aggressive on new launches (both in generics as well as proprietary specialised products) and is also strengthening the distribution reach in the domestic market. SCIL is targeting a leadership position in the Indian...