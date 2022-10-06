HomeNewsBusinessStocks

SCIL: This MNC-backed agrochemical player has huge growth potential

Lekha Badlani-Jhamnani   •

SCIL shows a strong growth potential owing to the healthy launches in the domestic market

Representational image.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights -Robust product pipeline -Company expanding manufacturing presence -Strong potential to ramp up exports -Valuations at premium but justified Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd (SCIL; CMP: Rs 510; Market cap: Rs 25,456 crore) is poised to deliver industry-leading performance. In the domestic market (accounting for about 70 percent of the revenues), SCIL is aggressive on new launches (both in generics as well as proprietary specialised products) and is also strengthening the distribution reach in the domestic market. SCIL is targeting a leadership position in the Indian...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers