MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sumitomo Chemical India: Can investors bet on this MNC-backed agrochemical firm?

While the valuation of Sumitomo Chemical India is at a premium, we expect it to sustain, given the strong MNC parentage, robust export opportunities and a strong balance sheet

Bharat Gianani
December 30, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST
Sumitomo Chemical India: Can investors bet on this MNC-backed agrochemical firm?

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd’s (SCIL; CMP: Rs 391; Market Cap: Rs 19,524 crore) September 2021 quarter performance was hit by erratic climatic conditions, with the company reporting a flat top line. SCIL was able to hold onto the margins despite raw material cost pressure, thanks to the price hikes. What puts SCIL on a firm ground is its strong parentage. Parent Sumitomo is the world’s leading research-focused company, spending about 8-10 percent revenues on R&D which would enable SCIL to...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Want to ease economic pain? Booster doses could do the job

    Dec 29, 2021 / 03:34 PM IST

    A long road for the economy, be choosy about IPOs, what Indian banking needs, what the health index says, and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | ’Tis the season to be wary 

    Dec 25, 2021 / 11:03 AM IST

    It isn’t just Omicron that is responsible for the wild swings in the market

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers