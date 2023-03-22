 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sula Vineyards raises a toast to 44% upside by CLSA. Check out the details here

Shailaja Mohapatra
Mar 22, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

CLSA notes that Sula has a strong backend capability and a pan-India distribution network, making it India's market leader in wines with over 52 percent market share

Sula Vineyards

Foreign broking firm CLSA has initiated coverage on Sula Vineyards with a target price of Rs 475, which indicates a 44 percent upside from March 21 closing price.

According to CLSA, Sula is well-placed to take advantage of the global consumer shift towards the low-alcohol beverage segment, which includes beer and wine.

At 10.00am, the stock was quoting at Rs 363.45, higher by 7 percent. It is trading above its IPO price of Rs 357. It is down 17.5 percent from its all-time high level. On March 20, the company's anchor lock-in period ended and the stock had closed 5.5 percent lower.

Follow our live blog for all the market action