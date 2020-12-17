MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sugar stocks trade higher after government approves export subsidy

In the previous marketing year 2019-20, the government provided a lumpsum export subsidy of Rs 10,448 per tonne, costing the exchequer Rs 6,268 crore.

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2020 / 09:43 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sugar stocks were trading higher in the morning on December 17, a day after the government approved a subsidy of Rs 3,500 crore to mills for the export of 60 lakh tonnes of the sweetener during the ongoing marketing year.

"The cabinet has taken the decision to help farmers directly by depositing money of subsidy into their accounts. The subsidy will be given on 60 lakh tonnes of sugar exports at the rate of Rs 6000 per tonne," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said during a briefing on December 16.

At 0927 hours, Balrampur Chini Mills was quoting at Rs 182.10, up Rs 4.95, or 2.79 percent, EID Parry (India) was quoting at Rs 350.50, up Rs 8.40, or 2.46 percent and Shree Renuka Sugars was quoting at Rs 13.80, up Rs 0.20, or 1.47 percent on the BSE.

Dhampur Sugar Mills was quoting at Rs 182.80, up Rs 5.20, or 2.93 percent, Sakthi Sugars was quoting at Rs 11.35, up Rs 0.30, or 2.71 percent and Rana Sugars was quoting at Rs 7.95, up Rs 0.40, or 5.30 percent on the BSE.

Both "sugar industry as well as sugarcane farmers are in crisis" because of high domestic production at 310 lakh tonnes as against the annual demand of 260 lakh tonnes, Javadekar said.

Close

Related stories

In the previous marketing year, 2019-20 (October-September), the government provided a lumpsum export subsidy of Rs 10,448 per tonne, costing the exchequer Rs 6,268 crore.

Mills exported 5.7 million tonnes of sugar against the mandatory quota of 6 million tonnes set for the 2019-20 season, official data shows.

JM Financial said there was a possibility of a correction in global sugar prices with Indian exports would hit the world market. "We maintain our cautious view on the industry due to structural oversupply scenario," it said.

The subsidy announcement removed uncertainty, while the quantum was modest and delicately balanced.

The announcement validated the risk of government policies that could impact sector sentiment. The government had not yet approved the much-awaited increase in MSP of sugar and even the UP government was yet to announce the state-advised price of sugarcane for the current season, it said.

JM Financial maintained "hold" on Balrampur Chini with the target at Rs 180 per share and "buy" on EID Parry with a target at Rs 370 per share.

(With inputs from PTI).
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Dec 17, 2020 09:43 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.