you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sugar stocks maintain upward momentum; up 20% post hike in ethanol price

Sugar stocks including Rana Sugar, Dhampur Sugar, Magad Sugar, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Simbhaoli Sugar, Dwarikesh Sugar, Uttam Sugar and Avadh Sugar are locked at 20 percent upper circuit.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Sugar stocks continued their upward momentum on Monday after Cabinet approved hike in ethanol price by up to 25 percent in the last week.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday raised the procurement price of ethanol derived from 100 percent sugarcane juice to Rs 59.13 per litre from the current rate of Rs 47.13. The move would help sugar mills quickly release arrears of cane farmers, which stands at over Rs 13,000 crore, PTI reported.

With this price hike government also aims to increase the investments for the capacity building as experts believe that there is hardly any sugar mill in India that buys sugar cane only for the production of ethanol

Sugar stocks including Rana Sugar, Dhampur Sugar, Magad Sugar, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Simbhaoli Sugar, Dwarikesh Sugar, Uttam Sugar and Avadh Sugar are locked at 20 percent upper circuit.

Other sugar stocks like Dalmia Sugar, Rajshree Sugar and Ugar Sugar are trading higher by 17-19 percent.

The sugar stocks zoomed up to 70 percent in the last 3 trading session.

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities has maintained buy rating on Bajaj Hindusthan, Dhampur Sugar Mills and Praj Industries with a target price of Rs 30, Rs 250 and 225 respectively.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 11:09 am

