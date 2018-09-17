Sugar stocks maintain upward momentum; up 20% post hike in ethanol price

Sugar stocks continued their upward momentum on Monday after Cabinet approved hike in ethanol price by up to 25 percent in the last week.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday raised the procurement price of ethanol derived from 100 percent sugarcane juice to Rs 59.13 per litre from the current rate of Rs 47.13. The move would help sugar mills quickly release arrears of cane farmers, which stands at over Rs 13,000 crore, PTI reported.

With this price hike government also aims to increase the investments for the capacity building as experts believe that there is hardly any sugar mill in India that buys sugar cane only for the production of ethanol

Sugar stocks including Rana Sugar, Dhampur Sugar, Magad Sugar, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Simbhaoli Sugar, Dwarikesh Sugar, Uttam Sugar and Avadh Sugar are locked at 20 percent upper circuit.

Other sugar stocks like Dalmia Sugar, Rajshree Sugar and Ugar Sugar are trading higher by 17-19 percent.

The sugar stocks zoomed up to 70 percent in the last 3 trading session.