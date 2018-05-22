App
May 22, 2018 08:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sugar shares in a sweet spot on anticipation of positive govt measures

Stocks such as Rajshree Sugars, Balrampur Chini, Dwarikesh Sugar, Mawana Sugars and Avadh Sugar have all witnessed a strong close.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Sugar shares were in focus on May 22, gaining over 10 percent in some cases, as investors bet on positive price action in the commodity by the government.

Shares of Rajshree Sugars, Balrampur Chini, Dwarikesh Sugar, Mawana Sugars and Avadh Sugar closed strong.

A report by CNBC-TV18 suggested the government was looking to fix a floor price for sugar ex-factory. The blending of ethanol in petrol and diesel is also expected to be beneficial. Reports suggest the government could assist mills to enhance ethanol production capacity by giving them soft loans.

Ethanol production is going to begin in October next year.

It must be noted that sugar output has been estimated at an all-time high of 32 million tonnes, one of the reasons for the fall in prices of sugar by 30 percent in a year. In this calendar year so far prices have fallen over 15 percent.

Sugar Price and Stocks new.jpg

Sugar Stocks Price performance:

A look at the returns chart on shares of sugar companies shows they have not performed well in the past couple of years. But, investors who held them for the past 3-5 years could have gained substantially.

Sugar Price and Stocks new 111

