    Subscribe with Caution to Five Star Business Finance: Choice Equity Broking

    Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on Five Star Business Finance. The research firm has recommended to Subscribe with Caution the ipo in its research report as on November 08, 2022.

    November 08, 2022 / 06:26 PM IST
    Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Five Star Business Finance


    Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. (FBFL) is an NBFC-ND-SI providing secured business loans to micro-entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals. As of Jun’22’, AUM stood at Rs5,297 cr which grew at a CAGR of ~48% from FY18. Total issue size stood at Rs1,960 cr which is purely offer for sale.



    Valuation and Outlook


    Considering the business profile of the company, intense competition and mounting risk around micro finance sector, we assign ‘Subscribe with Caution’ rating to the issue.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:26 pm