English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Subscribe with Caution to eMudhra: Choice Equity Broking

    Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on eMudhra. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on May 19, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 19, 2022 / 05:49 PM IST
    Paradeep Phosphates

    Paradeep Phosphates

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Choice Equity Broking IPO report on eMudhra


    Digital signature certificate provider, eMudhra Ltd. (EML), is coming up with an IPO to raise around Rs. 413cr, which opens on 20th May and closes on 24th May 2022. The price band is Rs. 243 - 256 per share. The company on 5th May 2022, has executed a pre-IPO placement of 0.16cr shares at Rs. 243.2 for a total consideration of Rs. 39cr. Consequently, it has reduced the fresh issue size from Rs. 200cr (as indicated in the DRHP) to the current size of Rs. 161cr. The IPO is a combination of fresh issue and OFS portion. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS portion. Of the fresh issue net proceeds, Rs. 46.4cr to be used for setting-up data centers; Rs. 40.2cr will be utilized to fund the working capital; Rs. 35cr will be used for the repayment/prepayment of the borrowings; Rs. 15.3cr to be used for augmenting business development in the US and another Rs. 15cr to be used for product development.


    Valuation and Outlook


    There are no listed peers having business similar to EML. At higher price band of Rs. 256, the company is demanding a P/E multiple of 114.5x (to its FY21 earnings of Rs. 2.2 per share), which seems to be high. Annualizing the 9M FY22 performance, the demanded P/E multiple comes out to be 49x. Also considering the current turbulence in the global equity market, we assign a “Subscribe with Caution” rating for the issue.


    For all IPO stories, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Choice Equity Broking #eMudhra #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
    first published: May 19, 2022 05:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.