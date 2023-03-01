English
    Subscribe with Caution to Divgi Torqtransfer Systems: Choice Equity Broking

    Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on Divgi Torqtransfer Systems. The research firm has recommended to “ Subscribe with Caution” the ipo in its research report as on March 01, 2023.

    Broker Research
    March 01, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST
    Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Divgi Torqtransfer Systems

    Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Ltd. (DTTSL), one of the largest players in system-level transfer case systems to OEMs, is coming up with an IPO to raise Rs. 400-412cr, which opens on 01st Mar. and closes on 03rd Mar. 2023. The price band is Rs. 560-590 per share. The IPO is a combination of fresh and OFS issues. DTTSL will not receive any proceeds from the OFS portion. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, around Rs. 150.7cr will be used for funding capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of equipments/machineries of the manufacturing facilities (“Capital Expenditure”). Residual funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

    Valuation and Outlook

    However considering the growth outlook and the ability to expand its profitability with the growing competition, we assign a “Subscribe with Caution ” rating for the issue.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    01032023 - Divgi Torqtransfer Systems -IPO - choice

    Broker Research
    first published: Mar 1, 2023 01:04 pm