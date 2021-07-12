Subscribe to Zomato: Ventura Securities

MARKET NEWS

Ventura Securities has come out with its report on Zomato. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on July 09, 2021.

July 12, 2021
Ventura Securities IPO report on Zomato


We are long term constructive on the fortunes of Zomato Ltd (ZOMATO). The industry structure is likely to remain a duopoly of Zomato and Swiggy with limited disruptions from the likes of Amazon (unsuccessful global history of last mile delivery) and weaker offering proposition from direct ordering companies like DotPe and Thrive. Coupled with the moats of network effects, branding, last mile delivery, customer user behaviour (convenience and addiction) and wide geographical reach, we believe that the duopoly is likely to dominate in the visible future.


Valuation and Outlook


At the upper price band of INR 76 per share, ZOMATO’s valuation of 5.1X FY24 EV / Sales may appear optically demanding. However, given the • fledgling nature of the business, • duopoly market, • immense upside penetration potential • humungous untapped online opportunity of the adjacent verticals, and • scarcity premium we recommend a SUBSCRIBE for listing gains.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 12, 2021 10:04 am

