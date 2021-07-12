Subscribe to Zomato: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal has come out with its report on Zomato. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on July 09, 2021.
July 12, 2021 / 02:57 PM IST
Motilal Oswal IPO report on Zomato
Zomato ltd, one of the leading online Food Services platforms in India, in terms of value of food sold, connects customers, restaurant partners and delivery partners, serving their multiple needs. Strong consumer brand equity with widespread network: Zomato enjoys the first mover advantage and has built a strong brand name and recall across India. Its mobile application is the most downloaded food and drinks app in each of the last 3 fiscal years (as per RedSeer). During FY21, 32.1mn average MAU (monthly active users) visited Zomato’s platform, of which 6.8mn MTU (monthly transacting users) placed transaction. It is present in 525 cities in India, with almost 1.5lakh Active Food Delivery Restaurant Listings and ~1.7lakh Active Delivery Partners as of FY21 end. As per RedSeer, Zomato has consistently gained market share over the last four years to become the category leader in India in terms of GOV (Gross Order Value).
Valuation and Outlook
Investors with high risk appetite can Subscribe for Listing Gains given fancy for unique and first of its kind listing in the food delivery business.
