Subscribe to Zomato: KR Choksey

KR Choksey IPO report on Zomato

Zomato is an Indian multinational restaurant aggregator and food delivery company founded by Pankaj Chaddah and Deepinder Goyal in 2008. Zomato provides information, menus and user-reviews of restaurants as well as food delivery options from partner restaurants in select cities. The company has operations in 23 countries including India, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, USA, Lebanon, Turkey, Czech, Slovakia, and Poland. Despite its global presence, Zomato generates 90% of its revenue from India. In future, given the large market opportunity in India, Zomato plans to focus only on Indian market.

Valuation and Outlook

From the valuation perspective, we are not very comfortable with the sky-high valuation that the IPO is valued at. As a result, we recommend our investors to “SUBSCRIBE” to the issue ONLY FOR LISTING GAINS.

