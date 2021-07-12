MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to Zomato: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its report on Zomato. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on July 12, 2021.

July 12, 2021 / 05:02 PM IST
KR Choksey IPO report on Zomato


Zomato is an Indian multinational restaurant aggregator and food delivery company founded by Pankaj Chaddah and Deepinder Goyal in 2008. Zomato provides information, menus and user-reviews of restaurants as well as food delivery options from partner restaurants in select cities. The company has operations in 23 countries including India, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, USA, Lebanon, Turkey, Czech, Slovakia, and Poland. Despite its global presence, Zomato generates 90% of its revenue from India. In future, given the large market opportunity in India, Zomato plans to focus only on Indian market.


Valuation and Outlook


From the valuation perspective, we are not very comfortable with the sky-high valuation that the IPO is valued at. As a result, we recommend our investors to “SUBSCRIBE” to the issue ONLY FOR LISTING GAINS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #KR Choksey #subscribe #Upcoming Issues #Zomato
first published: Jul 12, 2021 05:02 pm

