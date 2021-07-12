MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to Zomato: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its report on Zomato. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on July 10, 2021.

Broker Research
July 12, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST
IPO (Representative image)

IPO (Representative image)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct IPO report on Zomato


Zomato is one of the leading food service platforms in India in terms of value of food sold as of March 31, 2021. It was initially launched as “DC Foodiebay Online Services Pvt Ltd” in January 2010. During FY21, 3.21 crore average monthly active users visited the platform. It is currently present in 525 cities in India with 389,932 active restaurant listings. It also has footprints across 23 countries outside India. Over the past 12 years, it has grown from food discovery platform to a food service platform with four major segments 1) Food delivery (B2C) - The company is a leader as per RedSeer, 2) Dining out (B2C) – Provides tools for restaurant owners to acquire customers, 3) Hyperpure (B2B) – Started in 2019, it provides ingredients and kitchen products to restaurant partners and 4) Zomato Pro – It is a paid membership programme which unlocks flat percentage discounts for its customers.


Valuation and Outlook


Zomato is yet to turn profitable. However, this new-age digital platform offers strong growth potential, which at present is evolving on the back of favourable macroeconomics, changing demographic profile, rising adoption of tech infrastructure. Hence, we recommend SUBSCRIBE to this IPO.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #ICICI Direct #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues #Zomato
first published: Jul 12, 2021 11:02 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.