Subscribe to Zomato: ICICI Direct

IPO (Representative image)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct IPO report on Zomato

Zomato is one of the leading food service platforms in India in terms of value of food sold as of March 31, 2021. It was initially launched as “DC Foodiebay Online Services Pvt Ltd” in January 2010. During FY21, 3.21 crore average monthly active users visited the platform. It is currently present in 525 cities in India with 389,932 active restaurant listings. It also has footprints across 23 countries outside India. Over the past 12 years, it has grown from food discovery platform to a food service platform with four major segments 1) Food delivery (B2C) - The company is a leader as per RedSeer, 2) Dining out (B2C) – Provides tools for restaurant owners to acquire customers, 3) Hyperpure (B2B) – Started in 2019, it provides ingredients and kitchen products to restaurant partners and 4) Zomato Pro – It is a paid membership programme which unlocks flat percentage discounts for its customers.

Valuation and Outlook

Zomato is yet to turn profitable. However, this new-age digital platform offers strong growth potential, which at present is evolving on the back of favourable macroeconomics, changing demographic profile, rising adoption of tech infrastructure. Hence, we recommend SUBSCRIBE to this IPO.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More