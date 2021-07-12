Subscribe to Zomato: Arihant Capital
Arihant Capital has come out with its report on Zomato. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on July 12, 2021.
Broker Research
July 12, 2021 / 02:10 PM IST
Arihant Capital IPO report on Zomato
Zomato Ltd (Zomato) was incorporated in 2010, one of the leading food services platforms in India in terms of food sold as on Mar,21. In FY21, they were present 525 cities across India, with 389,932 active restaurant listings. During FY21, 32.1 average MAU visited Zomato platforms in India. Zomato mobile app is the most downloaded foods & drinks application in India. Its B2C offerings include food delivery and dining out services, customers can search and discover restaurants via Zomato app and order delivery for foods, table booking and payments making for dining out at restaurants. B2B business offerings supply of high quality ingredients & kitchen products for restaurants (Hyperpure) and Customer loyalty program (Zomato Pro).
Valuation and Outlook
We recommend investors to subscribe for the long term buy for investors with higher risk appetite.
For all IPO stories, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Read More