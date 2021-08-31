MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its report on Vijaya Diagnostic Centre. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on August 31, 2021.

Broker Research
August 31, 2021 / 03:45 PM IST
Several Indian startups have had made their stock market debuts in 2021, and many more are working towards it.

Several Indian startups have had made their stock market debuts in 2021, and many more are working towards it.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey IPO report on Vijaya Diagnostic Centre


Established in 1981, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited (“VDC”) is the largest integrated diagnostic chain in Southern India by revenue, and also one of the fastest-growing diagnostic chain by revenue for FY20 (Source: CRISIL Report). It offers one-stop solution for pathology and radiology testing services to customers through its extensive operational network, comprising 81 diagnostic centres and 11 reference laboratories across 13 cities and towns in Telangana, AP, NCR and Kolkata. The company offers ~740 routine tests, 870 specialized pathology tests, 220 basic tests, and 320 advanced radiology tests. All of VDC’s centres offer integrated diagnostics services (pathology and radiology tests), with smaller spokes offering pathology tests plus basic radiology tests, and hub centres (ARCs) offering pathology tests plus basic and advanced radiology tests.



Valuation and Outlook


At the IPO’s upper price band of INR 531, VDC is being valued at 64.3x times earnings, offering potential upside relative to industry average of 89x. Considering strong brand recall, integrated model, high share of B2C, customer stickiness and sector leadership in southern India, we recommend a Subscribe with a long term perspective for VDC’s IPO.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #KR Choksey #subscribe #Upcoming Issues #Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
first published: Aug 31, 2021 03:45 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.