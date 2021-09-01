MARKET NEWS

English
Stocks

Subscribe to Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: Hem Securities

Hem Securities has come out with its report on Vijaya Diagnostic Centre. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on August 28, 2021.

Broker Research
September 01, 2021 / 02:55 PM IST
Hem Securities IPO report on Vijaya Diagnostic Centre


Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd (VDCL) is the largest integrated diagnostic chain in southern India, by operating revenue, and also one of the fastest-growing diagnostic chain by revenue for fiscal year 2020 . Company offer a one-stop solution for pathology and radiology testing services to its customers through company’s extensive operational network, which consists of 81 diagnostic centres and 11 reference laboratories across 13 cities and towns in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and in the National Capital Region and Kolkata as on June 30, 2021.



Valuation and Outlook


Hence, looking after all , we recommend “Subscribe” on issue.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Ami Organics #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues #Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
first published: Sep 1, 2021 02:55 pm

