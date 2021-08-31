MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital has come out with its report on Vijaya Diagnostic Centre. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on August 31, 2021.

Broker Research
August 31, 2021 / 02:27 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Arihant Capital IPO report on Vijaya Diagnostic Centre


Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited (“VDCL”) was incorporated on June 5, 2002. VDCL is the largest integrated diagnostic chain in southern India, by operating revenue, and also one of the fastestgrowing diagnostic chain by revenue for fiscal year 2020. VDCL offers an one-stop solution for pathology and radiology testing services to their customers through their extensive operational network, which consists of 80 diagnostic centres and 11 reference laboratories across 13 cities and towns in the states of Telangana; Andhra Pradesh; the National Capital Region and Kolkata.



Valuation and Outlook


Based on the above factors we recommend SUBSCRIBE FOR LISTING GAINS for the issue.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Arihant Capital #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues #Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
first published: Aug 31, 2021 02:27 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.