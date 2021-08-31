Subscribe to Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: Arihant Capital

live bse live

Arihant Capital IPO report on Vijaya Diagnostic Centre

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited (“VDCL”) was incorporated on June 5, 2002. VDCL is the largest integrated diagnostic chain in southern India, by operating revenue, and also one of the fastestgrowing diagnostic chain by revenue for fiscal year 2020. VDCL offers an one-stop solution for pathology and radiology testing services to their customers through their extensive operational network, which consists of 80 diagnostic centres and 11 reference laboratories across 13 cities and towns in the states of Telangana; Andhra Pradesh; the National Capital Region and Kolkata.



Valuation and Outlook

Based on the above factors we recommend SUBSCRIBE FOR LISTING GAINS for the issue.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

