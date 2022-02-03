Subscribe to Vedant Fashions: KR Choksey

The primary markets has seen a boom in fundraising through IPOs by many new age companies in the year 2021-22 so far. Rs 89,066 crore was raised via 75 IPO issued in April-November 2021.

KR Choksey IPO report on Vedant Fashions

Incorporated in 2002, Vedant Fashions Limited or “VFL” is headquartered at Kolkata founded by Mr. Ravi Modi. It offers Indian wedding and celebrations wear for men, women and kids. It operates through Omni-channel network of 546 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs), 825 Multi-brand Outlets (MBOs) and 145 Large Format Stores (LFS) and through online platforms. VFL is the largest company in India in the men’s Indian wedding and celebration wear in terms of revenue, EBITDA and PAT for FY20. In addition, the company has developed order placement through its website (www.manyvar.com), mobile application (launched in 2020) and through leading lateral e-commerce platforms. IN FY20, 90% of the revenue of VFL’s customers was generated by franchisee owned EBOs. In order to further expand its business, VFL has launched the brand ‘Mohey’ in 2015. It has strategically acquired ‘Mebaz’ in FY2018, which has an established presence in Andhra Pradesh. It has again launched the brands ‘Manthan’ (Value celebration wear label) and ‘Twamev’ (Men’s premium wear) in 2018 and 2019, respectively. It has crossed INR 10,000 Mn EBO revenue with 1 Mn square feet of EBO presence in 2019.



Valuation and Outlook

VFL has strong balance sheet with no debt and it has asset light model. Considering these positives, we recommend to “subscribe for long term gains”.

