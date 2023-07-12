Subscribe to Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: Geojit

ipo

Geojit IPO report on Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. (USFBL), incorporated in April 2016, based in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, is a leading small financial enterprise in India. It has achieved the third fastest growth in Gross Loan Portfolio (GLP) among SFBs with more than Rs.6,000cr GLP. The bank has 830 outlets spread across 22 states and 4 Union Territories, with customer base of 3.5mn as of 31 March 2023. SFBs’ loan portfolio is expected to grow strong at ~ 22% over FY23-25E while the deposits are expected to grow at 40%-45% CAGR over the same period, driven by rural penetration. (source: CRISIL MI&A). USFBL witnessed a CAGR of ~31% in its Gross Loan Portfolio (GLP), reaching Rs. 13,957cr, while its total deposits grew at a CAGR of ~38% to Rs. 13,710cr as of March 31, 2023. This can be attributed to expansion of outlets, post-pandemic recovery, diverse products, and customer acquisitions. Amongst the peers, USFBL has best cost to income ratio of 54.15% in FY23, through cost-efficient practices like automation & digitisation of various process including loan disbursements. Net Interest Income (NII) grew ~44% in FY23 to Rs.1,529cr, while net interest margin (NIM) improved to 9.6% in FY23 from 8.8% in FY22. The ROA improved from 1.1% to 2.4% over FY21-23 while the RoE improved from 10% to 22.8% over the same period, which is impressive within the industry. The pre-provision operating profit grew ~64%YoY to Rs.838cr in FY22-23, attributed to increased GLP, deposit growth, improved NPAs, and expanded operations in new geographical areas. GNPA ratio reduced to 3.2% in FY23(6.1% in FY22)and NNPA ratio came down to 0.4% (2.3% in FY22), led by normalisation of business activities post pandemic. PCR (provision coverage ratio) improved to 88.3% in FY23 from 63.6% in FY22.

Valuation and Outlook

At the upper price band of Rs.25, USFBL is available at a P/Bv of 1.4x FY23, which appears reasonably priced compared to peers. Considering its resilient performance post COVID, consistent growth in loan book and deposits, healthy return ratios, best cost to income ratio, pan India presence and promising industry outlook, we assign a “Subscribe” rating on a short to medium term basis.

