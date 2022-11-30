Subscribe to Uniparts India Ltd: Hem Securities

Hem Securities IPO report on Uniparts India Ltd

Uniparts India Ltd is a global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions and is one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in the agriculture and construction, forestry and mining (“CFM”) and aftermarket sectors on account of company’s presence across over 25 countries .Company is a concept-to-supply player for precision products for off-highway vehicles (“OHVs”) with presence across the value chain.

Valuation and Outlook

Hence, looking after all above, we recommend “Subscribe” on issue.

For all IPO report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research

READ MORE