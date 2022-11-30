Subscribe to Uniparts India Ltd: Hem Securities

Uniparts India IPO

Hem Securities IPO report on Uniparts India Ltd

Uniparts India Ltd is a global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions and is one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in the agriculture and construction, forestry and mining (“CFM”) and aftermarket sectors on account of company’s presence across over 25 countries .Company is a concept-to-supply player for precision products for off-highway vehicles (“OHVs”) with presence across the value chain.

Valuation and Outlook

Hence, looking after all above, we recommend “Subscribe” on issue.

