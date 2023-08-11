Subscribe to TVS Supply Chain Solutions: Geojit

IPO

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Geojit IPO report on TVS Supply Chain Solutions

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. (TVS SCS), est. 2004, a subsidiary of TVS Mobility Group, is a leading integrated supply chain solutions provider in India. With substantial revenue and growth in Fiscal 2023, TVS SCS operates across 25+ countries. Serving 8778 global and 902 domestic clients in FY23, the company caters to diverse sectors such as automotive, industry, consumer products, technology, rail, utilities, and healthcare. • The Indian and global logistics markets are expected to grow to ~US$385 bn by FY27 at a 13% CAGR from FY 2022–27 and ~US$13.6 trillion by 2026 at a 6.7% CAGR from 2020–2026, respectively (source: Redseer report). • The company collaborates with 72 Fortune 500 firms. Daimler, Sony, Panasonic, Hero Moto, TVS, and Hyundai Motor are among the clients. In FY23, the top 10 clients generated 38.8% of revenue. Overseas sales account for roughly 70% of the company's revenue. • Over the past 16 years, TVS SCS has exhibited a history of strategic growth through acquisitions, with more than 20 instances of expanding into Europe, the U.K, the U.S, and the Asia Pacific region.

Valuation and Outlook

At the upper price band of ₹197, TVS SCS is available at a P/E of 209x (FY23), which appears aggressively priced compared to peers. However, favourable factors include the fragmented Indian logistics market, growth potential for organized players, post-GST logistics focus, and outsourcing trends. TVS SCS's asset-light approach, diverse global services, long-term contracts, and integrated capabilities position it well for growth. We assign a "Subscribe" rating for the issue on a short- to medium-term basis.

For all IPO report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

11082023 - TVS Supply Chain Solutions -IPO - geo