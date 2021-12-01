Subscribe to Tega Industries: Hem Securities

Tarsons Products IPO

Tega Industries is a leading manufacturer and distributor of specialized ‘critical to operate’ and recurring consumable products for the global mineral beneficiation, mining and bulk solids handling industry, on the basis of sales as of June 30, 2021. Globally, company is the second largest producers of polymerbased mill liners on the basis of revenues as of June 30, 2021.



Valuation and Outlook

Hence we recommend “Subscribe” on issue for both listing gain & long term purpose.

