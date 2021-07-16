Subscribe to Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem: Motilal Oswal

MARKET NEWS

Motilal Oswal has come out with its report on Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on July 15, 2021.

July 16, 2021 / 02:14 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal IPO report on Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem


Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd (TCPCL) is a specialty chemicals manufacturer, with a diverse portfolio of structure directing agents (SDAs; 40% of revenues), phase transfer catalysts (PTCs; 27%), electrolyte salts (ES; 1%) for super capacitor batteries (SCB) and pharmaceutical/ agrochemical intermediates and other specialty chemicals (PASC; 30%).


Valuation and Outlook


The issue is valued at 45.9x FY21 P/E on post issue basis, which appears reasonable compared to peers (avg. P/E of 59x), as it enjoys higher earnings growth (62% CAGR vs. avg. 38% CAGR for peers over FY18-21). Hence, we recommend Subscribe.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 16, 2021 02:14 pm

