Subscribe to Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem: Hem Securities

Hem Securities IPO report on Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem

Tatva Chintan is among the key players in the specialty chemicals segment, with its range of products finding applications among the high growth segments. Engaged in manufacturing of a variety of Disinfectants, Catalysts, Agro and Pharmaceuticals intermediates and other specialty intermediates, Tatva Chintan has a good product mix across sectors of Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Personal care, etc.



Valuation and Outlook

Looking after all above we recommend” Subscribe” ths issue for listing gain & long term purpose.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

