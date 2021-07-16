Subscribe to Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem: Anand Rathi

live bse live

Anand Rathi IPO report on Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd is a specialty chemicals manufacturing company engaged in the manufacture of a diverse portfolio of Structure Directing Agent (SDAs), Phase Transfer Catalyst (PTCs), electrolyte salts for super capacitor batteries and pharmaceutical and agrochemical intermediates and other specialty chemicals (PASC). The Company is the largest and only commercial manufacturer of SDAs for zeolites in India. It also enjoys the second largest position globally. As of March 31, 2021, The Company have offered 47 products under their SDA product portfolio, 48 products under the PTC product portfolio, 6 products under the electrolyte salts for super capacitor batteries portfolio and 53 products under their PASC portfolio.

Valuation and Outlook

We are positive on the long-term prospects of the Company. Hence, we recommend a "Subscribe" rating to this IPO.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

