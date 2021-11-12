Subscribe to Tarsons Products: Choice Equity Broking

live bse live

Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Tarsons Products

Lab-ware maker Tarsons Products Ltd. (TPL) is coming up with an IPO to raise Rs. 1,025cr, which opens on 15th Nov. and closes on 17th Nov. 2021. The price band is Rs. 635 - 662 per share. The issue is a combination of fresh and OFS. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS part of the issue. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs. 78.5cr will be used for the repayment/prepayment of borrowings; and Rs. 62cr will be utilized to fund the capital expenditure for the proposed expansion. Residual funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Valuation and Outlook

Thus considering the future growth outlook and the demanded premium valuation, we assign a “Subscribe with Caution” rating for the issue.

