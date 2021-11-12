MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to Tarsons Products: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on Tarsons Products. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on November 11, 2021.

November 12, 2021 / 04:51 PM IST
 
 
Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Tarsons Products


Lab-ware maker Tarsons Products Ltd. (TPL) is coming up with an IPO to raise Rs. 1,025cr, which opens on 15th Nov. and closes on 17th Nov. 2021. The price band is Rs. 635 - 662 per share. The issue is a combination of fresh and OFS. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS part of the issue. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs. 78.5cr will be used for the repayment/prepayment of borrowings; and Rs. 62cr will be utilized to fund the capital expenditure for the proposed expansion. Residual funds will be used for general corporate purposes.


Valuation and Outlook


Thus considering the future growth outlook and the demanded premium valuation, we assign a “Subscribe with Caution” rating for the issue.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Choice Equity Broking #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Tarsons Products #Upcoming Issues
first published: Nov 12, 2021 04:33 pm

