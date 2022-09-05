Subscribe to Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct IPO report on Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) is one of the oldest and leading old private sector banks in India, with a history of close to a 100 years. It primarily focuses on RAM segment (i.e. retail, agriculture and MSME), which constitutes ~88% of total advances as of March 2022 • TMB has built a strong presence in Tamil Nadu, with 369 branches and 949 ATMs as of March 2022. Total branches are 509 of which 247 are in semiurban, 106 in rural, 76 in metro and 80 in urban areas.

Valuation and Outlook

We assign Subscribe only for long term rating to the IPO

