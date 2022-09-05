English
    Subscribe to Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct has come out with its report on Tamilnad Mercantile Bank. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 03, 2022.

    September 05, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct IPO report on Tamilnad Mercantile Bank


    Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) is one of the oldest and leading old private sector banks in India, with a history of close to a 100 years. It primarily focuses on RAM segment (i.e. retail, agriculture and MSME), which constitutes ~88% of total advances as of March 2022 • TMB has built a strong presence in Tamil Nadu, with 369 branches and 949 ATMs as of March 2022. Total branches are 509 of which 247 are in semiurban, 106 in rural, 76 in metro and 80 in urban areas.


    Valuation and Outlook


    We assign Subscribe only for long term rating to the IPO


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Sep 5, 2022 08:27 am
