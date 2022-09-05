Subscribe to Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: Hem Securities

Hem Securities IPO report on Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd is one of the oldest and leading old private sector banks in India with a history of almost 100 years. Bank offer a wide range of banking and financial services primarily to micro, small and medium enterprises (“MSME”), agricultural and retail customers (“RAM”). As of March 31, 2022, bank have 509 branches, of which 106 branches are in rural, 247 in semi-urban, 80 in urban and 76 in metropolitan centres.

Valuation and Outlook

Also, with its strong asset quality, underwriting practices and risk management policies and procedures and consistent financial performance ,we recommend “Subscribe” on issue for long term.

For all IPO report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

05092022 - Tamilnad Mercantile Bank -IPO - hem