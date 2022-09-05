English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: OPEC+ Meet In Focus; Will Producers Cut Oil Production & Support Prices?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Subscribe to Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities has come out with its report on Tamilnad Mercantile Bank. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 03, 2022.

    Broker Research
    September 05, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
    Aether Industries, Aether Industries IPO

    Aether Industries, Aether Industries IPO

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Hem Securities IPO report on Tamilnad Mercantile Bank


    Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd is one of the oldest and leading old private sector banks in India with a history of almost 100 years. Bank offer a wide range of banking and financial services primarily to micro, small and medium enterprises (“MSME”), agricultural and retail customers (“RAM”). As of March 31, 2022, bank have 509 branches, of which 106 branches are in rural, 247 in semi-urban, 80 in urban and 76 in metropolitan centres.



    Valuation and Outlook


    Also, with its strong asset quality, underwriting practices and risk management policies and procedures and consistent financial performance ,we recommend “Subscribe” on issue for long term.


    For all IPO report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    05092022 - Tamilnad Mercantile Bank -IPO - hem

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hem Securities #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Tamilnad Mercantile Bank #Upcoming Issues
    first published: Sep 5, 2022 10:56 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.