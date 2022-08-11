Subscribe to Syrma SGS Technology: KR Choksey

KR Choksey IPO report on Syrma SGS Technology

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd (SSTL) is an electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides product design, rapid prototype, PCB assembly, Box build, repair and rework, and automation tester development services. Syrma SGS also offers OEM RFID tags, inlay solutions, and high-frequency magnetic components. The company was incorporated on August 23, 2004. The company's promoters are Sandeep Tandon, Jasbir Singh Gujral, Veena Kumari Tandon, and Tancom Electronics Private Limited. SSTL is one of the fastest-growing Indian-based ESDM (Electronics System Development and Maintenance) companies. It has a strong record of technical innovation, including a partnership with the engineering teams of its flagship customers. The company operates 11 strategically positioned manufacturing plants in India's north and south regions. With strong R&D capabilities, SSTL is focused on technical innovation.

Valuation and Outlook

The company currently has a reasonable valuation compared to its peers. As a result, we recommend that Syrma SGS Technology Ltd IPO be rated 'SUBSCRIBE.

