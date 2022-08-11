English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Subscribe to Syrma SGS Technology: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey has come out with its report on Syrma SGS Technology. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on August 11, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 11, 2022 / 05:41 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    KR Choksey IPO report on Syrma SGS Technology


    Syrma SGS Technology Ltd (SSTL) is an electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides product design, rapid prototype, PCB assembly, Box build, repair and rework, and automation tester development services. Syrma SGS also offers OEM RFID tags, inlay solutions, and high-frequency magnetic components. The company was incorporated on August 23, 2004. The company's promoters are Sandeep Tandon, Jasbir Singh Gujral, Veena Kumari Tandon, and Tancom Electronics Private Limited. SSTL is one of the fastest-growing Indian-based ESDM (Electronics System Development and Maintenance) companies. It has a strong record of technical innovation, including a partnership with the engineering teams of its flagship customers. The company operates 11 strategically positioned manufacturing plants in India's north and south regions. With strong R&D capabilities, SSTL is focused on technical innovation.



    Valuation and Outlook


    The company currently has a reasonable valuation compared to its peers. As a result, we recommend that Syrma SGS Technology Ltd IPO be rated 'SUBSCRIBE.


    For all IPO report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    11082022 - Syrma SGS Technology -IPO - kr

    Broker Research
    Tags: #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #KR Choksey #subscribe #Syrma SGS Technology #Upcoming Issues
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 05:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.