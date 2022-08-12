 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Subscribe to Syrma SGS Technology: Hem Securities

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST

Hem Securities has come out with its report on Syrma SGS Technology. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on August 11, 2022.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd is a technology-focussed engineering and design company engaged in turnkey electronics manufacturing services, specialising in precision manufacturing for diverse end-use industries, including industrial appliances, automotive, healthcare, consumer products and IT industries.

Valuation and Outlook

Hence . looking after all above ,we recommend “Subscribe” on issue.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

