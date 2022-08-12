Subscribe to Syrma SGS Technology: Hem Securities

Hem Securities IPO report on Syrma SGS Technology

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd is a technology-focussed engineering and design company engaged in turnkey electronics manufacturing services, specialising in precision manufacturing for diverse end-use industries, including industrial appliances, automotive, healthcare, consumer products and IT industries.

Valuation and Outlook

Hence . looking after all above ,we recommend “Subscribe” on issue.

