Subscribe to Syrma SGS Technology: Geojit

Geojit IPO report on Syrma SGS Technology

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd (SSTL), incorporated in 2004, is a Chennai-based engineering and design company engaged in electronics manufacturing services (EMS). The company provides integrated services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) from the initial product concept stage to volume production through concept co-creation and product realization. SSTL currently operates through 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. They also have three dedicated R&D facilities, two of which are located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and Gurgaon, Haryana respectively, and one is located in Stuttgart, Germany. SSTL’s products are sold across 24 countries, including the USA, Germany, Austria, and UK.

Valuation and Outlook

Considering its good peer financial performance, strong focus on R&D, capacity expansion plans, positive industry outlook with government support through PLI schemes and China plus one strategy of multinational companies, we assign a “Subscribe” rating for the issue on a medium to long term basis.

