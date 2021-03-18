Subscribe to Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Hem Securities

English
Hem Securities has come out with its report on Suryoday Small Finance Bank. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on March 16, 2021.

March 18, 2021 / 12:49 PM IST
 
 
Hem Securities IPO report on Suryoday Small Finance Bank


Suryoday SFB commenced microfinance operations in 2009 and have since expanded its operations. As of December 31, 2020, bank’s customer base was 1.44 million and its employee base comprised 4,770 employees and bank operated 554 Banking Outlets including 153 Unbanked Rural Centres (“URCs”).



Valuation and Outlook


Although bank is fast evolving deposit francise with sustainable return profile & significant AUM growth but looking after valuations which we find a little higher we recommend “Long term Subscribe” on the issue.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Hem Securities #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Suryoday Small Finance Bank #Upcoming Issues
first published: Mar 18, 2021 12:49 pm

