Subscribe to Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi has come out with its report on Suryoday Small Finance Bank. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on March 16, 2021.

March 16, 2021 / 08:45 PM IST
 
 
Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited (“SSFB”) was incorporated on November 10, 2008. SSFB is among the leading SFBs in India in terms of net interest margins, return on assets, yields and deposit growth and had the lowest cost-to-income ratio among SFBs in India in Fiscal 2020. SSFB commenced their microfinance operations in 2009 and have since expanded the operations across 13 states and union territories. As of December 31, 2020, their customer base was 1.44 million and the employee base comprised of 4,770 employees and they operated 554 Banking Outlets including 153 Unbanked Rural Centres (“URCs”).


Valuation and Outlook


Additionally, we also expect operating parameter to improve further at a healthy rate owing to improvement in NIM, asset quality. Hence considering the differentiated business model and with the current financials, we recommend a "Subscribe (Long Term)" rating to this IPO.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Mar 16, 2021 08:45 pm

