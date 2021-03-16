Subscribe to Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Anand Rathi

live bse live

Anand Rathi IPO report on Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited (“SSFB”) was incorporated on November 10, 2008. SSFB is among the leading SFBs in India in terms of net interest margins, return on assets, yields and deposit growth and had the lowest cost-to-income ratio among SFBs in India in Fiscal 2020. SSFB commenced their microfinance operations in 2009 and have since expanded the operations across 13 states and union territories. As of December 31, 2020, their customer base was 1.44 million and the employee base comprised of 4,770 employees and they operated 554 Banking Outlets including 153 Unbanked Rural Centres (“URCs”).

Valuation and Outlook

Additionally, we also expect operating parameter to improve further at a healthy rate owing to improvement in NIM, asset quality. Hence considering the differentiated business model and with the current financials, we recommend a "Subscribe (Long Term)" rating to this IPO.

