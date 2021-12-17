Subscribe to Supriya Lifescience: Arihant Capital

Shriram Properties IPO

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Arihant Capital IPO report on Supriya Lifescience

Supriya Lifescience Ltd. is a major Indian manufacturer and supplier of active pharmaceutical ingredients with a niche product basket of 38 APIs across diverse therapeutic segments such as antihistamine, analgesic, anaesthetic, vitamin, antiasthmatic and anti-allergic. It is the largest exporter of Chlorpheniramine Maleate and Ketamine Hydrochloride from India, contributing to 45%-50% and 60%-65%, respectively, of the API exports from India, between FY17 and FY21. The company is amongst the largest exporters of Salbutamol Sulphate in India contributing to 31% of the API exports from India in FY21 in volume terms.

Valuation and Outlook

It also has additional land and backward integration plans which will augur well for the company in future. We have a positive view on the company and recommend investors to subscribe the IPO owing to attractive valuation.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More