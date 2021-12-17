MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to Supriya Lifescience: Ajcon Global

Ajcon Global has come out with its report on Supriya Lifescience. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on December 16, 2021.

Broker Research
December 17, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST
CMS Info Systems IPO

CMS Info Systems IPO

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ajcon Global IPO report on Supriya Lifescience


Supriya Lifescience Limited (“SLL”) was incorporated on March 26, 2008. SLL is one of the key Indian manufacturers and suppliers of active pharmaceuticals ingredients (“APIs”), with a focus on research and development. Company’s focus is primarily on diverse therapeutic areas and niche products. As of October 31, 2021, SLL has niche product offerings of 38 APIs focused on diverse therapeutic segments such as antihistamine, analgesic, anaesthetic, vitamin, anti‐asthmatic and anti‐allergic. The Company has consistently been the largest exporter of Chlorpheniramine Maleate and Ketamine Hydrochloride from India. The Company was among the largest exporters of Salbutamol Sulphate contributing to 31 percent of the API exports from India in FY 2021 in volume terms. (Source: CRISIL Report).



Valuation and Outlook


At the upper end of the price band of ₹274, the Company's IPO is valued at P/E of 17x at H1FY22 annualised EPS and P/E of 18x on FY21 EPS which looks decent and reasonable. We recommend investors to "SUBSCRIBE" to the issue owing to the following factors.

Close

Related stories


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Ajcon Global #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Supriya Lifescience #Upcoming Issues
first published: Dec 17, 2021 10:24 am

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.