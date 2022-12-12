Subscribe to Sula Vineyards: Hem Securities

Hem Securities IPO report on Sula Vineyards

Sula Vineyard is India’s largest wine producer and seller as of March 31, 2022. Company have been a consistent market leader in the Indian wine industry in terms of sales volume and value since Fiscal 2009 crossing 50 per cent. market share by value in the domestic 100 per cent. grapes wine market in Fiscal 2012.

Valuation and Outlook

Hence, looking after all above, we recommend “Subscribe” on issue.

For all IPO report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research

READ MORE