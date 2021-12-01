MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to Star Health and Allied Insurance Company: Hem Securities

Hem Securities has come out with its report on Star Health and Allied Insurance Company. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on November 30, 2021.

Broker Research
December 01, 2021 / 03:31 PM IST
Hem Securities IPO report on Star Health and Allied Insurance Company


Star Health & Allied Insurance is and continue to be the largest private health insurer in India with a market share of 15.8% in the Indian health insurance market in Fiscal 2021. In Fiscal 2021 and the six months ended September 30, 2021, company had total GWP of ₹93,489.50 million and ₹50,697.82 million, respectively. From being the first standalone health insurance ("SAHI") company established in India in 2006, company have grown into the largest SAHI company in the overall health insurance market in India.



Valuation and Outlook


Company’s substantial investment in technology and innovative business processes has demonstrated superior operating and financial performance. But looking after volatile market conditions & valuations , we recommend “Subscribe” on issue for long term purpose.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Hem Securities #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Star Health and Allied Insurance Company #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Dec 1, 2021 03:31 pm

