Subscribe to Star Health and Allied Insurance Company: Hem Securities

Star Health & Allied Insurance is and continue to be the largest private health insurer in India with a market share of 15.8% in the Indian health insurance market in Fiscal 2021. In Fiscal 2021 and the six months ended September 30, 2021, company had total GWP of ₹93,489.50 million and ₹50,697.82 million, respectively. From being the first standalone health insurance ("SAHI") company established in India in 2006, company have grown into the largest SAHI company in the overall health insurance market in India.



Valuation and Outlook

Company’s substantial investment in technology and innovative business processes has demonstrated superior operating and financial performance. But looking after volatile market conditions & valuations , we recommend “Subscribe” on issue for long term purpose.

